Adrien Rabiot confident in France’s potential ahead of 2026 World Cup Semifinal against Spain

France will rely on Adrien Rabiot as one of their key leaders when they face Spain in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup.

The first semifinal of the 2026 World Cup will put head-to-head Spain against France in what is expected to be a packed Dallas Stadium. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Adrien Rabiot made it clear that he has complete confidence in his teammates and fears no opponent.

“Everything is green to go, we’re arriving in the best possible conditions, it’s still football, we’re not afraid of anyone. There’s real osmosis, cohesion, an alchemy, off the field it works very well. The coach’s difficulties have also brought us closer, tightened our bonds,” he said during the press conference before this crucial game.

Lamine Yamal recently said that other teams should fear Spain. Was this a response to the young Spanish star? Not directly, but Rabiot acknowledged that he has complete confidence in what Les Bleus have in their squad as they aim to reach a third consecutive World Cup final.

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How France head into this match?

France head into the 2026 World Cup semifinal match against Spain with absolute dominance and a flawless record, securing a perfect six-game winning streak. In the knockout stage, Les Bleus proved their defensive solidity and clinical nature by defeating Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16, followed by a commanding 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals, thanks to crucial goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Kylian Mbappe of France.

Driven by a powerful offense that has found its peak in the second half of matches, Didier Deschamps’ side arrives in excellent form, eager to settle the score against La Roja after its previous encounters in Euro 2024 and the Nations League.

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France’s top scorers

France’s attacking firepower has been one of the standout strengths of this World Cup. Kylian Mbappe is among the contenders for the Golden Boot, while Ousmane Dembele has also found the back of the net on several occasions.

Player Goals Kylian Mbappe 8 Ousmane Dembele 5 Bradley Barcola 2 Desiree Doue 1

When and where is France vs. Spain?

France and Spain will meet at Dallas Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium, where it will face the winner of the semifinal between Argentina and England.