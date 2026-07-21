Alexis Mac Allister thanks Argentina critics for increasing their national pride after 2026 World Cup final vs Spain

Argentina faced relentless criticism throughout the 2026 World Cup—scrutiny that only intensified after their extra-time defeat to Spain in the final. In response, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister sent a defiant message of gratitude to all the team's detractors.

Argentina couldn’t secure the 2026 World Cup title, falling to Spain in the final. After the match, La Albiceleste received severe criticism, but Alexis Mac Allister believes those words have only made them stronger.

On Instagram, Alexis Mac Allister shared a message with his followers and detractors alike. The Liverpool midfielder noted that the heavy criticism Argentina faced during the tournament only made them feel prouder to represent their nation.

“Thanks as well to everyone abroad who mocks us or takes joy in our heartbreak,” Mac Allister wrote on Instagram. “Unintentionally, you just make us prouder to be Argentinian every single day.”

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Mac Allister didn’t forget his supporters

A few hours after his father cleared the air regarding Lionel Messi’s pre-match speech, Alexis himself took to social media to share his thoughts. The midfielder expressed gratitude to the team’s supporters, insisting that this is far from the end for La Albiceleste.

“We were so close… that’s why it hurts so much. But no one can ever take away everything we experienced during this World Cup. What you made us feel was extraordinary. We had to suffer, we faced adversity, but we pulled through TOGETHER. Please, let’s never forget this: TOGETHER we are stronger than anyone,” he added. “Thank you to every Argentine for every message of love and support. You have no idea how important you are on this journey.”

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Argentina played its worst match of the 2026 World Cup at the worst possible moment. Without a single shot on target, La Albiceleste was thoroughly outplayed by Spain, though the two sides could clash again soon in the Finalissima.

Argentina faces an uncertain future

Several of Argentina’s star players are not expected to feature in the 2030 World Cup. While Alexis Mac Allister is not among them, other core squad members are, leaving the team’s future looking complex.

Emiliano Martínez is one such veteran. The goalkeeper left his international future up in the air with a cryptic social media post, and several other La Albiceleste stars are expected to weigh in on their futures following the painful loss to Spain.