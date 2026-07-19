Which Argentina players may not return for the 2030 World Cup?

Argentina boasts an experienced roster full of stars; however, many of them will likely not make it to the 2030 World Cup due to their age.

Argentina has built an outstanding roster over its last two World Cup runs. However, as time ticks on, many of the squad’s defining stars are unlikely to make it to the 2030 edition due to age concerns.

One of the defining questions currently surrounding La Albiceleste is whether Lionel Messi will retire following the 2026 World Cup. While the captain has yet to make a definitive decision regarding his long-term future, the conclusion of this tournament could represent a natural turning point.

Fortunately, head coach Lionel Scaloni is set to remain at the helm beyond the 2026 cycle. Even so, he faces a massive rebuilding challenge for 2030, where he will need to integrate an influx of new faces to keep Argentina among the elite contenders for the title.

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The generational shift: Positional breakdowns

Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martinez #23 of Argentina at Miami Stadium.

The goalkeeper position presents one of the most pressing immediate challenges. Star shot-stopper Emiliano Martínez will be 37 years old by the 2030 World Cup and has previously hinted at a potential international departure after the 2026 cycle. Backup options Juan Musso (32) and Gerónimo Rulli (34) also face steep age hurdles to remain in peak condition for another four-year cycle.

Defense and midfield

The backline is similarly veteran-heavy; virtually every player on the current roster will be over the age of 31 by 2030. While the midfield boasts several incredible young talents, the current core starters will also have crossed the 31-year-old threshold by the time the next tournament kicks off.

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Attack

In the frontline, Lionel Messi will be 43 years old by the time the 2030 tournament arrives. Although he has expressed that he doesn’t explicitly intend to play in 2030, a sensational “last dance” can never be fully ruled out—especially if a new wave of elite young stars emerges to lighten his physical load in the coming years.