Algeria and Austria’s current FIFA rankings for 2026 World Cup Matchday 3

Austria holds a better FIFA ranking than Algeria heading into what promises to be an intriguing group stage matchup.

Algeria enters Match 69 of the 2026 World Cup with a lower FIFA ranking than Austria, which sits ahead of them thanks to a strong tournament run so far. Austria could climb even higher in the rankings with a win in this matchup.

As of June 27, Austria is the 22nd-ranked national team in the world. That puts them six spots ahead of Algeria, which enters this game at No. 29 after dropping one spot in the latest ranking update.

While the FIFA rankings are a solid benchmark for evaluating the 48 national teams competing in the 2026 World Cup, underdogs can always pull off an upset. Take Cape Verde, for example, despite its low ranking, the team managed to defy the odds and qualify for the knockout stage.

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What do Austria and Algeria need to do to climb the rankings?

If Austria and Algeria want to move up in the FIFA rankings, they simply need to win more games. Securing strong results, such as advancing past the group stage, racking up draws, and avoiding losses, is the most direct way to stack up ranking points.

While the formula FIFA uses to calculate these rankings is fairly complicated, it essentially boils down to this: teams need to win tournaments, lift trophies, and consistently perform well in FIFA-sanctioned competitions.

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The worst rankings for Austria and Algeria

The last time Algeria hit rock bottom in the FIFA rankings was in 2008, when they plummeted to their worst-ever spot at No. 103. Austria fared even worse that same year, dropping to No. 105 during what was a rough stretch for both programs.