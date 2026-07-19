Is Lionel Messi retiring from Argentina after 2026 World Cup?

Thanks to an inspired Lionel Messi, Argentina have reached the 2026 World Cup final. As soccer's biggest tournament comes to an end, fans wonder if this is all she wrote for the Argentinian ace, regardless of the final score.

Lionel Messi and Argentina have one final stop at the 2026 World Cup. Although the final against Spain could go any way, fans are wondering: will this be Messi’s last game with his national team?

For the time being, Messi has yet to make any final decision about his future. He’s heard the buzz and speculation surrounding his future with Argentina, but he is taking things slow. All signs indicate he won’t retire from the national team.

Argentine reporter Gaston Edul from TyC Sports stated that the 2026 World Cup final will not be Messi’s last game at the international level. According to Edul, Messi will play for Argentina, at least, through 2026. Moreover, Messi’s contract with Inter Miami, which runs through the 2028 MLS season, indicating his club career has more chapters left.

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Although Messi set an unwanted record during the 2026 World Cup, he shattered several others, and was one of the best players in the tournament. Based on his recent performances and his statements, there’s little reason to believe this was his last game with La Albiceleste, either. Whether it was his last FIFA World Cup game? That’s a different question.

Lionel Messi after winning 2022 World Cup.

Will Lionel Messi play in 2030 World Cup?

With Messi, until he makes an official announcement, every possibility must remain on the table. However, the odds of Messi being back with Argentina at the 2030 World Cup—provided Argentina qualify—are pretty low.

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Messi himself made that clear during the 2026 World Cup. “A seventh World Cup appearance? No, that I can say no to,“ Messi told reporters after Argentina’s debut against Algeria, in which he scored a hat trick.

Perhaps, he could have a change of heart if things don’t end as Argentina hope at the 2026 World Cup. Messi has nothing left to prove, but he still manages to defy the odds and Father Time on a daily basis.

How old will Messi be at 2030 World Cup?

Messi will be 42 years old at the start of the 2030 World Cup, and will turn 43 midway through the tournament (Messi’s birthday is June 24). All things considered, it feels very unlikely he will be with Argentina at the 2030 World Cup. However, it was also unexpected that he’d play in 2026, yet he did and was the tournament’s leading goalscorer for as long as Argentina remained alive.

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Messi’s numbers in World Cups

Even if Argentina fall to Spain for the first time in their head-to-head World Cup record and turns out to be Messi’s last game ever at the tournament, he would walk out with no complaints. He shattered virtually every record in soccer’s biggest tournament.

Messi played 33 World Cup games, scoring 21 goals, and assisting another 11. Against Spain, he will play his 34th game at the World Cup—no player in soccer history has more.

Lionel Messi celebrating with teammates.

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As for his win-tie-loss record in World Cups, Messi and Argentina won 23 games, tied five, and lost another five. From those five ties, four of them were in knockout stage games leading to penalty shootouts, in which Argentina lost only one (against Germany in 2006 World Cup).