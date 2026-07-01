The uniforms Belgium and Senegal are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Belgium and Senegal take the stage for their Round of 32 clash at the 2026 World Cup, and the official kits for this high-stakes matchup have already been confirmed.

The city and stadium for the Belgium vs. Senegal duel are already set. Now, the kits that both nations will be wearing have been confirmed for this exciting Round of 32 game at the 2026 World Cup.

Curiously, both nations will be wearing their away kits for this match. Belgium presents a primarily turquoise jersey with pink accents and white shorts. Its goalkeeper will be wearing a full yellow kit.

As for Senegal, whose FIFA ranking has been updated for this game, the African side will be wearing a full green kit. The goalkeeper will take the pitch dressed completely in orange.

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Belgium vs Senegal kits

What color will the referee be wearing?

The refereeing assignments for the Belgium vs. Senegal game are also set. The crew will be wearing red jerseys, which may be a similar tone to Senegal’s goalkeeper kit.

Nicolas Jackson #11 of Senegal.

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Belgium vs. Senegal scenarios

Whether Belgium wins, draws, or loses against Senegal will define many things in the World Cup. As it is the knockout stage, both nations are desperate to win the game, knowing a defeat means their participation in the tournament is over.