Are Senegal out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Belgium?

Senegal’s World Cup story reached a dramatic turning point after a tense Round of 32 battle with Belgium, highlighted by late goals and a decisive extra‑time penalty that shaped the outcome of the match.

Senegal’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end after a dramatic Round of 32 clash against Belgium, with the European side advancing 3–2 in a match that remained undecided until the final moments. After regular time ended level, the winner was ultimately determined following a decisive penalty deep into extra time.

Without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Senegal appeared to be in complete control for much of the match after goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the African side a two-goal advantage.

However, Belgium mounted a remarkable late comeback, with Romelu Lukaku scoring in the 86th minute before Youri Tielemans equalized three minutes later to send the knockout contest into extra time.

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Just as the match seemed destined for a penalty shootout, the referee Said Martinez awarded Belgium a penalty in the 120th minute after a VAR review confirmed the decision.

Players of Senegal pose for a team photograph. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Tielemans stepped up to convert from the spot, sealing a dramatic victory for Belgium and eliminating Senegal from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Belgium will now face the winner of the clash between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16.

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What is Senegal’s best World Cup performance?

Senegal’s most successful FIFA World Cup campaign came in 2002, when they reached the quarterfinals in their tournament debut in Korea‑Japan. Their historic run featured a famous opening victory over reigning champions Franceand an unbeaten group‑stage finish.

They advanced to the Round of 16, where Henri Camara’s golden goal secured a memorable win over Sweden. Senegal’s journey ultimately ended in the quarterfinals against Turkey, also decided by a golden‑goal defeat.

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Since then, Senegal have remained competitive on the world stage, reaching the Round of 16 in 2022 before falling to England, and building toward their 2026 campaign with a strong group-stage showing that included a dominant 5-0 win over Iraq.