2026 World Cup bracket updated: Who, when and where is Belgium playing in the Round of 16?

Belgium proved strong against Senegal in Seattle and secured their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium were strong at Seattle Stadium and defeated Senegal 3-2 in extra time in one of the most dramatic games so far. Rudi Garcia’s team is looking to continue making history at the 2026 World Cup, and will now face the winner of the clash between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16.

The good news for the Red Devils is that they will not have to travel for their next match. The game will also be played in Seattle and is scheduled for July 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

Belgium’s path beyond the Round of 16 becomes even more intriguing. If they reach that stage, they could face Spain, Portugal, Austria, or Croatia in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Lukaku leads the way for Belgium

The fact that Senegal’s FIFA ranking is notably lower than Belgium’s did not show on the pitch. The African side imposed its style of play, took control from the start, and had qualification in its hands. Habib Diarra, midway through the first half, latched onto a rebound inside the box and finished one-on-one past Thibaut Courtois.

Romelu Lukaku #9 of Belgium reacts after scoring the team’s first goal.

In the second half, with the Red Devils fully committed to attack, Ismaila Sarr fired past the goalkeeper to seal a 2-0 lead for his team. However, the introduction of Romelu Lukaku after the break gave Belgium a boost: he pulled one back, before Youri Tielemans sealed the equalizer in a dramatic finish.

Advertisement

To add even more drama, in one of the final plays of the match, Tielemans was brought down inside the box. Penalty for Belgium, goal by Youri Tielemans, and qualification for the Europeans, and elimination for Senegal.

Belgium’s potential path to the final

The road is still very long. This second phase of the World Cup is just beginning; however, no one can take away Belgium’s hope of going as far as possible. It is well known the caliber of opponents they could face both in the Round of 16 and in the quarterfinals, but what lies beyond these matchups?

If Rudi Garcia’s team reaches the semifinals, it could face the following opponents: Paraguay, France, Canada, or Morocco. The list extends for a potential final: Brazil, Norway, Mexico, Argentina, Cape Verde, Australia, Egypt, Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia, or Ghana.