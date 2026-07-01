Who is the referee for Belgium vs Senegal today at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium and Senegal meet in a high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout clash, where every call could shape the outcome. Find out who FIFA has appointed to officiate this Round of 32 showdown.

As the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway, every decision carries extra weight—and that includes the ones made by the officiating crew. Belgium and Senegal meet in a high-stakes Round of 32 clash in Seattle.

FIFA has appointed Said Martinez of Honduras as the referee for today’s encounter between Belgium and Senegal. One of CONCACAF’s most experienced officials, he has overseen major international tournaments in recent years.

His performance will be closely watched. With every call potentially influencing the outcome of this win-or-go-home showdown between Belgium and Senegal, the officials will have a significant role to play alongside the players on the pitch.

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What is Said Martinez’s refereeing style?

Said Martinez is known for an assertive and disciplined refereeing style, combining strong game management with a willingness to let physical play continue when challenges are fair.

Said Martinez makes a call during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The Honduran official has built a reputation across CONCACAF competitions for staying close to the action, communicating frequently with players, and maintaining control without unnecessarily interrupting the flow.

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Nicknamed “The Mathematician” because of his academic background, he has officiated FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and multiple editions of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

His consistent performances earned him a place among the 52 referees selected by FIFA, where Belgium vs. Senegal marks his third appointment of the tournament. He is not considered one of the most card-heavy referees.

Who are the assistant referees for Belgium vs Senegal today?

Walter Lopez and Christian Ramirez, both from Honduras, are the assistant referees for Belgium vs. Senegal. FIFA appointed an all-Honduran on-field officiating team, with Said Martinez serving as the center referee.

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Lopez is one of CONCACAF’s most experienced assistant referees and has worked alongside Martinez in numerous international competitions, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers and regional tournaments.

FIFA also appointed Colombia’s Andres Rojas as the fourth official, while fellow Colombian Alexander Guzman will serve as the reserve assistant referee. Together, they complete the on-field officiating team for the Round of 32 clash.

Which VAR officials are assigned to Belgium vs Senegal?

Guillermo Pacheco of Mexico will oversee VAR duties for Belgium vs. Senegal. The experienced Mexican video official has been selected by FIFA to lead the Video Assistant Referee team for this Round of 32 encounter.

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He will be assisted by Brazilian official Rodolpho Toski as the Assistant VAR (AVAR), while Spain’s Carlos del Cerro Grande has been appointed as the Support VAR (SVAR). The three-man video review team will monitor every key incident.

VAR has continued to play a central role throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with FIFA assigning specialized video officials to every knockout match. Their responsibility is to review potentially game-changing incidents.