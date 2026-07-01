Why isn’t Edouard Mendy playing today for Senegal vs Belgium at the 2026 World Cup?

Senegal will face a massive uphill battle in today’s high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash against Belgium, as the Lions of Teranga will be without star goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for the win-or-go-home matchup.

Senegal and Belgium are set to clash today in a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 showdown, with a coveted spot in the Round of 16 on the line and potential scenarios confirmed.

However, the Lions of Teranga will have to navigate this win-or-go-home matchup without star goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who has been ruled out after suffering a knee injury during Senegal’s group-stage finale against Iraq. In his absence, veteran shot-stopper Mory Diaw will get the nod in net for the Africans.

Despite losing one of their foundational anchors, and without Nicolas Jackson in the starting XI, Senegal remain a dangerous underdog. After a turbulent group stage, the reigning African giants, coached by Pape Thiaw, are eager to quiet the skeptics and prove exactly why they belong among the world’s elite.

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Belgium have had their own rocky road to the knockout round, suffering back-to-back group-stage draws against Iran and Egypt in Group G. However, the Red Devils found their footing just in time, carrying massive momentum into today’s fixture, in which they will not count with Romelu Lukaku from the start, following a dominant 5-1 thrashing of New Zealand in their final group match, that updated Belgium’s FIFA ranking ahead of this crucial game.

Diaw’s potential impact for Senegal

Taking center stage for Senegal is Diaw, a 33-year-old veteran who plays his club football for Le Havre AC in France’s Ligue 1. Born in Poissy, France, the imposing 6-foot-6 shot-stopper developed in the prestigious Paris Saint-Germain youth academy before embarking on a journeyman career across Europe.

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With the officiating crew officially locked in, the stage is set for a high-stakes battle as Senegal prepare to test their mettle against a formidable opponent. All eyes will be on goalkeeper Diaw, who anchors the backline and looks to provide a locked-down, clean-sheet performance to prove the Lions of Teranga can compete with the world’s elite, after his appearance against Iraq, which led to update Senegal’s FIFA ranking for this game.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for both squads today. The winner of this blockbuster clash will punch their ticket to the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of today’s concurrent matchup between the United States and Bosnia & Herzegovina, and the matchup will be played on July 6 in Seattle Stadium.