Why isn’t Nicolas Jackson starting today for Senegal vs Belgium at 2026 World Cup?

Discover why Nicolas Jackson isn’t in the starting lineup for Senegal’s match against Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, including the tactical factors behind Pape Bouna Thiaw’s decision.

Nicolas Jackson isn’t included in Senegal’s starting lineup for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Belgium at Seattle Stadium, as head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw opts for tactical adjustments in a high-stakes knockout match.

The decision comes after Jackson lost his starting place during the group stage following defeats to France and Norway. Although he featured as a second-half substitute in Senegal’s emphatic 5-0 win over Iraq, his role has remained limited as the coaching staff has adjusted attacking responsibilities.

Senegal enter this knockout match without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after finishing the group stage with renewed confidence, while Belgium arrive as Group G leader following a dominant campaign, setting the stage for a tightly contested encounter between two in-form sides.

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Why is Jackson not starting for Senegal?

Jackson’s absence from the starting XI is mainly due to tactical rotation and competition within Senegal’s attacking unit. With several implications depending on whether Belgium win, draw, or lose against Senegal today, both teams enter a decisive matchup that could reshape the Round of 16 picture.

Nicolas Jackson #11 of Senegal shoots. Al Bello/Getty Images

During the group stage, Senegal’s forward structure evolved significantly, with players such as Iliman Ndiaye and Sadio Mané taking more prominent roles in the final third. Jackson remains part of the squad’s rotation but hasn’t reclaimed a consistent starting position. He isn’t the only big name benched for this game though, as Romelu Lukaku isn’t starting today either.

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What does this mean for Senegal against Belgium?

Senegal’s attacking approach will rely on their established frontline as they face one of the tournament’s strongest teams in Belgium, currently ranked No. 10 by FIFA. The team will look to replicate the defensive solidity and efficiency that helped secure qualification from Group G.

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Jackson remains an option off the bench, where his pace and movement could play a decisive role in the later stages of the match if Senegal need an attacking boost against Belgium’s organized defense.