Are Shakira, Burna Boy, J Balvin and the other invited artists getting paid for performing before Mexico vs South Africa at 2026 World Cup?

Debate is already heating up ahead of Mexico’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, as global stars including Shakira, Burna Boy and J Balvin are set to headline the pre-match show, raising questions around the high-profile lineup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opener in Mexico City is shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainment spectacles in the tournament’s history. Shakira and Burna Boy are set to debut “Dai Dai“, the official World Cup song.

J Balvin, Belinda, Mana, Los Angeles Azules, Alejandro Fernandez, Lila Downs, Danny Ocean and Tyla are also scheduled to take the stage at Estadio Azteca before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

Yet amid the excitement surrounding the star-studded lineup, another question has captured fans’ attention: are these global music icons performing for a paycheck, or simply for the unparalleled exposure that comes with soccer?

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Did FIFA pay Shakira and the other artists for performing?

The answer is no. FIFA has a system similar to the NFL‘s Super Bowl when it comes to how the opening ceremony is organized. In this case, the invited artists do not receive payment, but rather gain significant exposure.

The strategy mirrors the NFL’s long-standing policy for the Super Bowl halftime show. According to People, the NFL does not pay its headline performers, although it covers production expenses associated with the show.

Artists accept the invitation because performing in front of one of the largest television audiences in the world often translates into substantial increases in music streams, album sales, social media engagement and overall visibility.

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For Shakira in particular, the benefits extend beyond a single performance. The Colombian superstar is set to perform “Dai Dai”, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Burna Boy during the opening ceremony in Mexico City.