How old will Kylian Mbappe be in the 2030 World Cup?

Kylian Mbappe’s age for the 2030 World Cup, including his career outlook and what his experience could mean for France’s ambitions on the global stage.

Kylian Mbappe will be 31 years old during the 2030 FIFA World Cup, placing the France captain in what is typically considered the prime years of a professional soccer career. If selected, the tournament would likely mark his fourth World Cup appearance.

Mbappe made his FIFA World Cup debut as a 19-year-old in Russia 2018, helping France lift the trophy while announcing himself as one of the game’s brightest young stars. Since then, he has remained one of the world’s premier forwards and a central figure for the French national team.

Although France’s 2026 World Cup campaign ended with a semifinal defeat to Spain, the team will now begin looking ahead to the 2030 tournament, which is scheduled to be hosted across Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

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Which France stars could join Mbappe in 2030?

While Mbappe is expected to remain one of France’s leaders, several members of the current squad will be approaching the latter stages of their international careers by 2030.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with teammates. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembélé will be 33 years old during the tournament, while goalkeeper Mike Maignan and midfielder Adrien Rabiot will each be 35. Whether they remain part of France’s squad will likely depend on their form and fitness over the next four years.

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Can Mbappe lead France at another World Cup?

At 31 years old, Mbappe would still be expected to perform at an elite level if he remains healthy. Many of the world’s top forwards have continued producing at the highest level well into their early 30s, making it realistic for him to once again lead France’s attack.

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By 2030, Mbappe could also add another chapter to an already remarkable World Cup career. After debuting as a teenager in 2018 and becoming one of the faces of international soccer, he is positioned to remain a key figure for Les Bleus as they pursue another world title.