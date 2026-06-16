Lionel Messi sets World Cup record as no player has scored against more teams

Lionel Messi didn't just find the back of the net against Algeria, he also etched his name deeper into soccer history by shattering yet another World Cup record.

Lionel Messi is widely considered one of the greatest players in soccer history, and he has once again etched his name into the World Cup record books after scoring a stunning goal against Algeria in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup Group J opener.

According to renowned sports statistician MisterChip, Messi has now scored against 11 different nations in World Cup history. With this latest feat, he becomes the first player to ever reach that milestone, surpassing legendary icons like Pelé, Jurgen Klinsmann, and Ronaldo Nazario.

That wasn’t the only history Messi made during a masterclass performance against Algeria, where he netted a spectacular hat-trick. The performance also saw him match Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring in five different World Cup tournaments, though CR7 still has the opportunity to extend his own mark to six. It was a historic, record-shattering night for the Argentine icon to open his 2026 campaign.

Advertisement

Additionally, at 38 years old, Messi shattered another tournament record by becoming the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick, eclipsing the legendary mark held by Germany’s Miroslav Klose. It caps off an extraordinary opening night for the Albiceleste, who fired on all cylinders from the opening whistle.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina

Messi with a hat-trick against Algeria

Beyond just breaking longevity records, this match marked the first time Messi has ever scored three goals in a single World Cup game across his six tournament appearances. The historic hat-trick secured a decisive opening-match victory for Argentina, vaulting them straight to the top of the Group J standings.

Advertisement

The legendary playmaker continues to deliver monumental performances for the Argentine national team. With Messi looking in peak physical form, the reigning champions boast a massive advantage as they chase yet another global title.

Argentina keep the dream alive for a title defense

Following a dominant victory in their 2026 debut, Argentina’s hopes of securing back-to-back World Cup titles are burning brighter than ever. After lifting the trophy in Qatar 2022, this statement performance in North America signals that the squad has everything required to make history once again and defend their crown.