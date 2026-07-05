Belgium HC Rudi Garcia blasts FIFA for overturning Folarin Balogun’s suspension at 2026 World Cup

Folarin Balogun will be able to play in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup for the USMNT against Belgium, coached by Rudi Garcia.

FIFA has finally dismissed Folarin Balogun’s suspension, so he will be able to be present in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 for the USMNT. This decision did not go down well at all in Belgium, with Rudi Garcia being the main voice expressing his discontent.

“I didn’t know that at the World Cup the 5th of July is actually the first of April. It’s April Fools,” the manager said to the press. “We’re not defending the national team or federation, we are defending football.”

Balogun had been sent off during the USA’s Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina after VAR review following a challenge on an opponent. After an exhaustive review, the striker will ultimately be available for Mauricio Pochettino in the Round of 16.

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Belgium were astonished by FIFA after reversing Balogun’s one-game suspension. The AS Monaco striker has scored three goals in the World Cup so far, making his impact on the team crucial. Now, this Round of 16 clash is heating up well before it even begins.

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States.

Belgium’s measured protest

Belgium and Garcia made it clear that they’re completely upset with FIFA’s decision, suggesting that the World Cup game is being affected by a controversial situation.

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Due to FIFA regulations, the USA was not allowed to appeal this decision. As a result, the decision to overturn the player’s sending-off was entirely made by soccer’s governing body.

Even so, Garcia also let everyone know that Belgium will focus on getting the job done: “Anyway, I’m the coach, so I’m going to focus on my team and the match — it doesn’t matter who makes up the USA’s starting lineup. What matters to me is the pitch, my team, winning, and reaching the quarterfinals.”