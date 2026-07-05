Belgium ‘astonished’ by FIFA’s decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s ban at 2026 World Cup

After FIFA lifted the one-game suspension set on USMNT's Folarin Balogun, Belgium voiced their discomfort in a lengthy statement ahead of the Round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium believe they have gotten the short end of the stick as FIFA explained its decision to lift Folarin Balogun‘s red-card suspension for the Round of 16 matchup between the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) and Belgium. The Red Devils dropped a bold statement, which only raises the stakes ahead of a heated matchup in Seattle.

“The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is astonished by FIFA’s decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play in the USA–Belgium match,” the statement read. “FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

“This provision states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may decide to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed disciplinary sanction. However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team’s next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup.

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“Furthermore, and irrespective of the above, the decision is in direct contradiction with the provisions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, as set out in Article 10.5: ‘If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team’s subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed.’

Full sequence of Balogun’s red card vs Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Belgium want to be treated fairly

Going up against the main host country of the 2026 World Cup, Belgium may be favorites on paper, but they know just how steep a climb they are in for regardless. The fact that Balogun received a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina meant the USMNT’s leading goalscorer would miss the Round of 16 game.

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Although the USA couldn’t appeal Balogun’s red card, his suspension was reversed just one day before the game at Seattle Stadium. Not only does it change Belgium coach Rudi Garcia’s game plan, but it also raises concerns for the Red Devils. Shortly after Belgium’s statement, Rudi Garcia blasted FIFA for overturning Balogun’s ban.

Would the suspension have been overturned if the affected party had been another national team? There is no definitive answer to that, but Belgium can draw its own conclusions. Needless to say, the Belgians won’t stand with their arms crossed, even if Christian Pulisic defends FIFA’s decision to cancel Balogun’s suspension.

Belgium make their case

“The automatic nature of such a suspension was also explicitly reaffirmed in FIFA World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16, which was distributed to all participating member associations on 12 May 2026. The same rule is reiterated at every FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Coordination Meeting prior to each match and is included in all FIFA World Cup 2026 workshop presentations,” Belgium’s soccer association argued in their statement.

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“In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options.”

Things are heating up before USMNT vs. Belgium

Although the Belgian announcement will likely have no effect on the reversed suspension, it does add another layer to an elimination game that is shaping up to be must-watch television. The Stars and Stripes will host Belgium with a ticket to the quarterfinals on the line, and with Balogun available to Mauricio Pochettino, the odds change significantly.

It’s anyone’s game. If Balogun ends up being the difference, expect this controversial chapter in FIFA World Cup history to extend well beyond the final whistle.