Benjamin Asare’s profile: Who is Ghana’s goalkeeper? Age, height, private life and more

Benjamin Asare is becoming one of Ghana's breakout stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Discover more about the goalkeeper behind the Black Stars' impressive campaign.

Benjamin Asare has gone from a little-known name outside Ghana to one of the breakout stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The experienced goalkeeper has played a key role in the Black Stars’ impressive tournament run.

After spending most of his career in the Ghana Premier League with clubs such as Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak, he earned his first senior international call-up in 2025 and quickly established himself as first-choice goalkeeper.

Behind his recent success lies a story of perseverance. A broken leg in 2021 kept him out of action for 18 months, and during the toughest moments of his career he worked odd jobs—including as a bus conductor—to support himself.

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How old is Benjamin Asare?

Benjamin Asare is 33 years old. The goalkeeper was born on July 13, 1992, and reached the biggest stage of his career by representing the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup after spending most of his playing days in the domestic league.

Benjamin Asare of Ghana at Gtech Community Stadium on May 28, 2025 (Source: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Unlike many international goalkeepers who break through in their early 20s, he had to wait until his 30s to earn widespread recognition. His perseverance eventually paid off after several standout seasons in the Ghana Premier League.

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How tall is Benjamin Asare?

Benjamin Asare stands 1.88 meters (6 feet 2 inches) tall. His height, combined with his quick reflexes and commanding presence inside the penalty area, has helped establish him as one of Ghana’s most dependable goalkeepers.

He possesses the physical profile expected of a modern goalkeeper. He is particularly effective when dealing with crosses, organizing his defense and making point-blank saves, qualities that have been on display.

Which team does Benjamin Asare play for?

Benjamin Asare plays for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League. He joined one of Ghana’s most successful clubs in July 2024 after several impressive seasons with Great Olympics.

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He has become one of the league’s top goalkeepers. His performances earned him a contract extension through 2027 and individual honors, including Goalkeeper of the Month and the SWAG Home-Based Footballer of the Year award.

Before joining Hearts of Oak, he represented Sporting Mirren, Accra City Stars, and Great Olympics, gradually building his reputation as one of the country’s most reliable shot-stoppers.

When did Benjamin Asare make his Ghana debut?

Benjamin Asare made his senior Ghana debut on March 21, 2025, in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Chad. The goalkeeper celebrated the occasion with a clean sheet as the Black Stars cruised to a 5-0 victory.

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He followed that performance with another clean sheet against Madagascar just a few days later, immediately strengthening his case to become Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Making his international debut at the age of 32 is highly unusual in modern soccer, but his performances quickly justified head coach Otto Addo’s decision to hand him the opportunity.

How did Benjamin Asare become Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper?

Benjamin Asare became Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper thanks to his outstanding domestic performances and an impressive start to his international career. After earning his first call-up in 2025, he recorded consecutive clean sheets and never looked back.

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Benjamin Asare #16 of Ghana after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

His rise was far from straightforward. In 2021, Asare suffered a broken leg that sidelined him for 18 months. During his recovery, he worked several jobs—including as a bus conductor—to support himself while continuing to chase his dream of playing professional soccer.

Those setbacks made his eventual breakthrough even more remarkable. By the time the 2026 World Cup arrived, he had become one of Ghana’s leaders, producing several memorable performances, including a heroic display against England in the group stage.

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Benjamin Asare’s career highlights

Made his professional debut with Sporting Mirren (2017): Asare began his senior career in Ghana before continuing his development with Accra City Stars and eventually earning a move to Great Olympics, where he established himself as one of the league’s top goalkeepers.

Became one of the Ghana Premier League’s standout goalkeepers: During his time with Great Olympics, Asare consistently impressed with his shot-stopping ability, attracting interest from some of the country’s biggest clubs.

Signed for Hearts of Oak in 2024: Joining one of Ghana’s most successful clubs proved to be the turning point of his career: He quickly became the team’s starting goalkeeper and earned a contract extension through 2027 after an outstanding debut season.

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Earned his first Ghana national team call-up in March 2025: At 32 years old, Asare received his maiden senior call-up for the Black Stars ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Kept a clean sheet on his international debut: Asare made his Ghana debut in a 5-0 victory over Chad before recording another shutout against Madagascar just days later, immediately establishing himself as a trusted option in goal.

Won multiple individual awards in 2025: His remarkable season earned him the Ghana Football Awards Goalkeeper of the Year, SWAG Male Home-Based Footballer of the Year, and Ghana Premier League Goalkeeper of the Month honors.

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Overcame a career-threatening injury to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup: After suffering a broken leg in 2021 that sidelined him for 18 months, Asare returned to the field and completed one of African soccer’s most inspiring comeback stories, becoming Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper on the world’s biggest stage.

Emerged as one of Ghana’s heroes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: His standout performance against England, including numerous crucial saves in a scoreless draw, turned him into one of the tournament’s breakout goalkeepers and earned praise from fans and coaches alike.