Where is Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina being played today in 2026 World Cup Matchday 1?

Canada will face an interesting matchup against Bosnia and Herzegovina on home soil in front of a Canadian crowd. It is a prime opportunity for the team to prove it is ready for a deep tournament run.

Canada will have a golden opportunity to open Group B action in front of a home crowd in what promises to be an interesting matchup against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The opening match will be played at BMO Field in Toronto.

BMO Field is also the home of Toronto FC, so the vast majority of the fans for this FIFA World Cup match will naturally be Canadian. Of the 45,736 seats, most will be filled by the home crowd, along with a few traveling Bosnia and Herzegovina fans.

The goal for Canada is to win this opener to boost its chances of advancing past the group stage. With the home-field advantage, that task could be a bit easier. It is also worth noting that the national team enters this match completely undefeated, having not lost since October 10, 2025.

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When Was the Last Time Canada Won at BMO Field?

Despite entering its Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on an undefeated streak, Canada hasn’t actually won a match at BMO Field since June 7, 2025. That is more than a year without a victory at this stadium, with the last win coming in a 4-2 Canadian Shield match against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Canadian national team’s most recent result at BMO Field was a 0-0 draw against Tunisia in a yellow-card-heavy friendly. Fortunately, the referee for the upcoming match against Bosnia and Herzegovina is a veteran who averages just three yellow cards per World Cup game.

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Securing a win at home would be a massive first step for Canada. However, Bosnia and Herzegovina also arrives at the World Cup undefeated, carrying two wins and multiple draws since October 9, 2025.