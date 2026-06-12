Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 12, 2026

Canada face Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. One of the host teams makes its debut against the tough Bosnian team. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, June 12, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the USA

Viewers across the United States can catch this much-anticipated clash live on FOX and Telemundo via traditional TV broadcasts.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV and Peacock Premium. With so much on the line, this is a game soccer fans won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina for free?

Soccer fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on both Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with each service offering a five-day free trial for eligible new subscribers.

Both platforms carry the channel broadcasting the game nationwide, giving viewers access to every crucial play, memorable highlight, and decisive moment as it happens.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Canada‘s World Cup journey begins with high expectations as the co-host nation looks to make the most of home support and one of the strongest rosters in its history. While success at the tournament has been limited in the past, the Canadians are viewed as a team capable of making noise on the global stage.

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Their opening challenge comes against Bosnia, who arrive full of confidence after a memorable qualification victory over Italy. With veteran striker Edin Dzeko likely playing in his final World Cup, Bosnia knows a strong result in the opener could be crucial to its chances of advancing.

Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina – Warren Little/Getty Images

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Predicted Lineups

Canada (4-2-3-1): Maxime Crepeau; Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Kamal Miller, Richie Laryea; Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies; Cyle Larin.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-4-2): Nikola Vasilj; Amar Dedic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac; Ivan Sunjic, Benjamin Tahirovic; Esmir Bajraktarevic, Amir Hadziahmetovic; Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko.

What time is the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match?

The match kicks off today, June 12, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM