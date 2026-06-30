Christian Pulisic provides update on his status for USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Round of 32

The USMNT, led by star forward Christian Pulisic, begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout-stage campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

The USMNT aim to continue their World Cup dream, and to do so they will need to overcome Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. The good news is that Christian Pulisic has declared himself fit and ready to play in this crucial match.

“I felt great in the game, the last game against Turkey. So feeling good this week and definitely ready for tomorrow,” he said via Peter Rutzler of Times Sport. Captain America could be a key figure in Mauricio Pochettino’s system.

An injury suffered in the opening match against Paraguay kept Pulisic out of action against Australia. However, the AC Milan player returned to the field in the most recent match against Turkiye and is now ready to feature in the Round of 32.

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What injury did Christian Pulisic suffer?

During the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Christian Pulisic suffered a reaggravated left calf injury during the opening 4–1 victory over Paraguay on June 12. After picking up a knock in training prior to the tournament and taking another kick to the same spot during the match, he was substituted at halftime as a precaution.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match

The injury forced Captain America to miss the subsequent 2–0 win against Australia, but he successfully returned to the pitch as a second-half substitute in the final group match against Turkiye on June 25.

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When and where does USMNT play?

The USMNT will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, July 1, at 8:00 PM ET. The knockout match will take place at the Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium) in Santa Clara, California. The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Belgium vs. Senegal in the Round of 16.