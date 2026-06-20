Christian Pulisic reportedly might miss USMNT’s Group D finale against Turkiye at 2026 World Cup

The USMNT will close out its Group D campaign at the 2026 World Cup against Turkiye, with the possibility that Christian Pulisic may not see any playing time.

The USMNT secured the top spot in Group D following the second round of matches, allowing the team to approach its final group-stage game against Turkiye with less pressure. As a result, Christian Pulisic‘s presence is reportedly not guaranteed, as he could be rested ahead of the knockout stage to ensure he is in the best possible condition for the remainder of the 2026 World Cup.

“I think he’ll be back for Turkiye, but the only caveat is now the game means nothing because they’ve already won the group. Turkiye failing to beat Paraguay, US men’s national team winning their first two games and it’s head-to-head by the way as well, not goal difference,” the journalist Ben Jacobs said on TalkSPORT.

He continued: “…So, Pulisic is expected to be back. It’s just a kick to the back of the calf. But now that game doesn’t mean that much. Maybe it’d be more prudent for Mauricio Pochettino to wait to rest him and then bring him back for that round of 32 game.”

Advertisement

What happened to Pulisic?

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, USMNT star Christian Pulisic, who is not the team’s captain, suffered a left calf injury that forced him out of action. The winger initially felt discomfort after receiving a heavy kick to the back of his leg during a training session prior to the tournament opener against Paraguay on June 12.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match

Although he started that match and provided a crucial assist, the injury aggravated and his muscles seized up at halftime, forcing an early substitution. After training individually and missing full team sessions all week, head coach Mauricio Pochettino officially ruled Pulisic out of the June 19 fixture against Australia, choosing to rest his star attacker in hopes of having him fully recovered for the final group-stage match against Turkiye.

Advertisement

What’s next for the USMNT?

For the final matchday of Group D at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the USMNT will face Turkiye on June 25, 2026. This final group stage encounter will take place at the Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California.

Having already secured their ticket to the knockout rounds with wins over Paraguay and Australia, Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad will look to close out the group stage with a perfect record in front of a heavily pro-USA crowd.