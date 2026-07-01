LeBron James reacts to Folarin Balogun doing his celebration with USA at the 2026 World Cup

NBA icon LeBron James is among the prominent basketball stars closely tracking the USMNT's run at the 2026 World Cup, and he wasted no time taking to social media to react after forward Folarin Balogun pulled out a celebratory tribute on the pitch.

Folarin Balogun provided the breakthrough the USMNT desperately needed in a grueling, physical first half, netting the opening goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash. The spectacular strike instantly went viral, catching the attention of NBA superstar LeBron James, who just days ago dominated headlines by announcing his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers.

James took to social media to hype up the 24-year-old striker’s signature celebration. “Let’s f*** go!” James posted. “THE [silencer celebration] HAS [arrived] at the World Cup! Hell of a goal there Young [King]! GO USA.”

The public shoutout highlights the future Hall of Famer’s deep ties to global soccer culture, adding Balogun to a star-studded list of pitch icons he frequently supports, including longtime friends Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

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The clutch breakthrough marks Balogun’s third goal of the 2026 tournament, anchoring the American attack when it matters most. As the knockout bracket thins out, Balogun’s elite form has the USMNT firing on all cylinders as they look to secure a spot in the Round of 16, however, he was sent off the game against Bosnia and his availability is uncertain.

LFG!!!!!! THE 🤫 HAS 🛬 at the World Cup! Helluva goal there Young 🤴🏾! 🫡. GO 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8wb2t2F6oq — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 2, 2026

The origins of ‘The Silencer’ celebration

The iconic celebration was popularized by LeBron during his dominant run with the Miami Heat. James famously debuted the signature move after burying a legendary, ice-cold game-winner against the Golden State Warriors in February 2014, and used it as a rallying cry during the Heat’s historic 27-game winning streak in 2013.

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The high-intensity celebration features a high-kneed, stomping march down the court while aggressively pushing both palms flat toward the hardwood—symbolically suppressing the crowd’s noise and crushing the opponent’s momentum—before capping it off with a violent chest-pound.

Analyzing Balogun’s 2026 World Cup production

With his clinical strike against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Balogun has now racked up three goals in three tournament appearances, having only missed a single group-stage fixture against Turkey. Here is a closer look at the elite metrics the USMNT forward has put up so far in the tournament:

Expected Goals (xG): $2.34

Shot Conversion Rate: 60% (3 goals from 5 total shots on target)

Passing Accuracy in Final Third: 78.5%

Touches in Opposition Box: 22 total (Averaging 5.5 per 90 minutes)

Fouls Drawn: 8 (Reflecting his elite capability to hold up play and draw contact under pressure)