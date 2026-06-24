Group K standings updated: Are DR Congo out of 2026 World Cup after losing to Colombia?

A late goal from Daniel Munoz propelled Colombia to a victory over DR Congo, drastically shifting the Group K standings ahead of the final matchday.

Daniel Munoz struck late to hand Colombia a thrilling 1-0 win over DR Congo at a stacked Guadalajara Stadium, turning the Group K standings upside down just before the final matchday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Group K table had briefly reshaped following Portugal’s victory over Uzbekistan. However, the Europeans’ stay at the summit was short-lived, as Colombia’s hard-fought triumph against the Leopards propelled the South Americans right back into the top spot.

Following the latest round of matches, the Group K standings shape up as follows:

Position – Team Points GP-GD (GF) 1 – Colombia (Qualified) 6 2/+3 (4) 2 – Portugal 4 2/+5 (6) 3 – DR Congo 1 2/0 (1) 4 – Uzbekistan 0 2/-7 (1)

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Are the DR Congo out of the 2026 World Cup?

No, the DR Congo is not eliminated from the 2026 World Cup just yet. While the African side currently occupies third place with only a single point, advancing to the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams with that current tally would be a massive uphill battle for the Leopards.

Colombia players pose for a team photograph.

The DR Congo will face Uzbekistan in their final group-stage test. A victory would elevate them to four points, which would not only significantly boost their chances of advancing as a top third-placed team, but could also potentially vault them into second place.

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Should the DR Congo defeat Uzbekistan and Colombia simultaneously beat Portugal, the Leopards would finish level on points with Cristiano Ronaldo’s side. Since the DR Congo and Portugal drew in their head-to-head opener, overall goal difference would serve as the ultimate tiebreaker to determine who secures the automatic qualification spot.

Uzbekistan won’t be an easy out for the Leopards

Group K remains mathematically alive for every single nation. Although Uzbekistan currently sits at the bottom of the pile with zero points, a win over the DR Congo in the finale would push the Asian side to three points, keeping their dreams alive of sneakily advancing as one of the best third-placed teams in this expanded tournament format.

Through two matches, the DR Congo will enter the finale as the heavy favorite after putting on resilient, eye-catching performances against both Portugal and Colombia. However, Uzbekistan will not let their final World Cup lifeline slip away easily and will undoubtedly offer fierce resistance.