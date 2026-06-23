Cristiano Ronaldo ignores question about Lionel Messi after brace with Portugal at 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first brace for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup and ignored questions about Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the standout figure as Portugal thrashed Uzbekistan on Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup, but an awkward moment followed after the match. After his brace, he was asked by the press about Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, something CR7 refused to answer, saying: “Next question.”

Once the match had ended, where Ronaldo managed to pull ahead of Messi by achieving an impressive record, during the routine press questions, the Al Nassr forward asked the journalist if he spoke Spanish. As soon as he heard his colleagues’ names, he immediately moved on to another reporter.

Comparisons are always a constant when it comes to these soccer stars. Messi has already scored 5 goals, Mbappe has scored 4, and it was only a matter of time before the press asked Cristiano Ronaldo about the situation.

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It appears the Portugal national team forward does not want to get into that discussion and quickly shut down those questions. Can Ronaldo continue among the World Cup’s top scorers?

Cristiano Ronaldo avoided talking about Lionel Messi when asked about him during the post-match press conference. pic.twitter.com/JCmYdxM0g2 — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) June 23, 2026

The confession of Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal’s World Cup debut against Congo was not easy. Not only because of the final result and the failure to secure a win, but also because of Ronaldo’s performance level, as he admitted it was a “tough week.”

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CR7 quickly managed to bounce back from this situation, scoring a brace against Uzbekistan. His team powered through the match with a dominant 5-0 win and improved their position in the Group K standings moving forward.