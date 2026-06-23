Cristiano Ronaldo explains “I’m back” comment after brace for Portugal at 2026 World Cup

Following a dominant 5-0 routing of Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are firing on all cylinders, and the Portuguese superstar wasted no time clarifying his recent comments after the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally opened his 2026 World Cup account against Uzbekistan, powering Portugal to a dominant 5-0 blowout victory in Group K. Immediately following the final whistle, a fired-up Ronaldo looked directly into a broadcast camera and shouted a clear message: “I’M BACK!”

When pressed by reporters in the mixed zone about his viral camera moment, the Portuguese superstar doubled down, saying, “Yes, so people do NOT forget.” It was a vintage, defiant statement aimed directly at the rest of the tournament field, reminding the world that his impact on the game remains unmatched.

By netting twice, Ronaldo surpassed Lionel Messi’s record as the oldest player to score a World Cup brace. Anticipation is now reaching a fever pitch ahead of Portugal’s high-stakes Group K finale against Colombia, where Ronaldo will look to carry this explosive momentum into a heavyweight clash.

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Ronaldo’s brace powered Portugal to a commanding victory over an opponent that looked thoroughly outmatched on the pitch. While Uzbekistan briefly threatened when Azizjon Ganiev unleashed a magnificent shot on target, the play was ultimately wiped off the board by a prior foul, and outside of that isolated spark, the Uzbek side offered little evidence to justify their presence at the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano addresses fallout from recent controversial comments

Following the intense media storm that erupted after Portugal’s frustrating draw against the DR Congo, Cristiano broke his silence regarding the heavy criticism surrounding both his individual performance and the team’s sluggish tactical approach.

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Portugal manager Roberto Martinez also weighed in on the backlash aimed at his captain’s play against the African side. Martinez fiercely defended the veteran superstar, emphasizing that Ronaldo remains a pivotal, decisive figure for the squad’s ambitions in the 2026 World Cup.

With Portugal’s path to the knockout stage still very much intact, Ronaldo and the rest of the squad are blocking out the noise to focus entirely on their high-stakes Group K finale against Colombia.