Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Benfica B in 2026 friendly?

Find out whether Cristiano Ronaldo is playing in Al Nassr’s 2026 friendly against Benfica B, including his status and latest team updates.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Al Nassr‘s squad today as the Saudi Pro League champions begin their 2026 preseason schedule with a friendly against Benfica B at Benfica Campus in Seixal, Portugal. The Portuguese superstar is still on vacation following his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and hasn’t yet returned to team training.

Ronaldo, who lost star teammate Jhon Duran earlier this summer, is expected to rejoin Al Nassr in the coming weeks, with his competitive return scheduled for the start of the 2026-27 season in Saudi Arabia. His absence gives head coach Ange Postecoglou the opportunity to evaluate younger players and new tactical ideas during the club’s first preseason outing.

Although Ronaldo won’t feature today, anticipation remains high for his return after another memorable campaign. The 41-year-old helped Al Nassr capture the Saudi Pro League title and continued adding to his remarkable scoring record, bringing his career total to 976 official goals, leaving him just 24 goals away from the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

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When will Cristiano Ronaldo return for Al Nassr?

Ronaldo is expected to make his first appearance of the new season once Al Nassr begin official competition in mid-August. The club enters the campaign with momentum after winning the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title, ending a league drought that dated back to 2019 and giving Ronaldo his first domestic league championship since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the AFC Champions League 2 Final. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Portugal captain scored three goals, including a brace against Uzbekistan and a penalty in the Round of 32 against Croatia.

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Ronaldo became the oldest player ever to score a World Cup brace and the oldest to find the net in a knockout‑stage match, further extending his remarkable legacy.