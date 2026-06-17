Players born abroad who are playing for Croatia at the 2026 World Cup

Croatia's 2026 World Cup squad extends far beyond its borders. Several players were born in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and beyond, adding an international dimension to a team aiming for another deep run on soccer's biggest stage.

Croatia has long been known for building competitive teams from a relatively small population, but the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad also reflects another modern trend: players whose stories began beyond the country’s borders.

While the Vatreni remain deeply rooted in Croatian identity, several members of head coach Zlatko Dalic’s roster were actually born abroad before choosing to represent the nation on the international stage.

As they look to build on they remarkable World Cup history—including a runner-up finish in 2018 and a third-place finish in 2022—the contributions of these foreign-born players could once again prove decisive for a Croatia team ranked 11th in the FIFA world ranking.

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Who are the foreign-born players in Croatia’s squad?

Eight players in Croatia’s 2026 World Cup squad were born outside the country they represent. They were born in Germany, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, or Switzerland before choosing to represent Croatia internationally.

Josip Stanisic | Germany

Marin Pongracic | Germany

Mario Pasalic | Germany

Mateo Kovacic | Austria

Luka Sucic | Austria

Josip Sutalo | Austria

Petar Sucic | Bosnia and Herzegovina

Martin Baturina | Switzerland

The presence of so many foreign-born players highlights the global reach. While most members of the squad were born in Croatia, the country’s extensive diaspora continues to play an important role in supplying talent to the team.

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Which country has produced the most Croatia players at the World Cup?

Germany has produced the most foreign-born players in Croatia’s 2026 World Cup squad, with three members of the roster born there: Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic and Mario Pasalic.

Josip Stanisic and Mateo Kovacic of Croatia (Source: Julio Aguilar/Julian Finney — Getty Images)

Austria ranks second with two players. Bosnia and Herzegovina follows with Sutalo and Sucic, while Switzerland contributes with one. The distribution reflects the migration patterns of families throughout Europe over several generations.

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Was Luka Modric born in Croatia?

Luka Modric was born in Zadar, Croatia, on September 9, 1985, and is one of the most iconic homegrown players. Unlike several of his teammates, he spent his early years in Croatia before rising through the ranks of Dinamo Zagreb.

His childhood coincided with the Croatian War of Independence, a period that forced his family to flee their home. Despite those difficult circumstances, he emerged as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

His career has included successful spells with Dinamo Zagreb, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and AC Milan. The 2026 World Cup is expected to be his fifth appearance at the tournament.

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He remains Croatia’s most-capped player and continues to lead the national team more than two decades after making his senior debut. At age 40, he is still one of the most influential figures in the squad.