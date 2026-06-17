Why Ivan Rakitic isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup with Croatia

As Croatia begin what could be Luka Modric’s final World Cup, one familiar face is notably absent: Ivan Rakitic. For more than a decade, Rakitic was one of the pillars of Croatia’s golden generation, helping the national team achieve unprecedented success on the world stage.

The midfielder formed one of the most iconic partnerships alongside Modric, with the duo leading Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final and establishing the country as a global power.

However, unlike Modric, Rakitic is not part of Croatia’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There’s a very important reason to explain why the midfielder is absent.

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Why isn’t Ivan Rakitic playing at the 2026 World Cup with Luka Modric?

Ivan Rakitic is not playing at the 2026 World Cup because he has retired from soccer. At 38 years old, the Croatian legend is no longer available for selection and therefore cannot join Modric for what many expect to be the captain’s “last dance”.

How important was Ivan Rakitic to Croatia?

Few players have had a greater impact on modern Croatian soccer than Ivan Rakitic. The midfielder earned more than 100 caps for Croatia and was a central figure in the country’s historic run to the 2018 World Cup final in Russia. Furthermore, he was a central piece of the last Champions League won by Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

What clubs did Ivan Rakitic play for?

Ivan Rakitic enjoyed a distinguished club career across Europe. After beginning his professional journey at Basel in Switzerland, he moved to Schalke 04 in Germany before becoming a star at Sevilla. His performances earned him a transfer to Barcelona, where he formed part of one of the most successful teams in history.

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At Barcelona, Rakitic won multiple La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League, famously scoring in the 2015 Champions League final against Juventus. He later returned to Sevilla, where he further cemented his status as a club legend.