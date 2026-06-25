Curacao vs Ivory Coast: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 25, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Curacao vs Ivory Coast
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Thursday, June 25, 2026
|Time
|4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FS1, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast in the USA
Fans in the United States won’t want to miss this marquee matchup, available live on FS1 and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
Viewers can also stream the game on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting showdown.
Can I watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast for free?
Fans in the United States can catch this highly anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Eligible users may also receive a free five-day trial.
Both platforms provide nationwide live access, allowing audiences to follow every key sequence and decisive highlight in real time from start to finish.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Group E heads into a decisive matchup with Germany already locked into first place. Ivory Coast, sitting on three points from two matches, controls its own destiny in the race for a spot in the knockout stage.
Meanwhile, Curaçao kept its hopes alive by earning the country’s first-ever World Cup point with a strong performance against Ecuador. With advancement still within reach, the underdogs will look to make more history in this crucial showdown.
Leandro Bacuna of Curacao – Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images
Curacao vs Ivory Coast: Predicted Lineups
Curacao (5-4-1): Eloy Room, Juriën Gaari, Cuco Martina, Roshon van Eijma, Sherel Floranus, Leandro Bacuna, Vurnon Anita, Juninho Bacuna, Jearl Margaritha, Rangelo Janga, Jürgen Locadia.
Ivory Coast (4-3-3): Yahia Fofana; Guela Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan; Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Christ Inao Oulaï; Amad Diallo, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Yan Diomandé.
What time is the Curacao vs Ivory Coast match?
The match kicks off today, June 25, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 4:00 PM
Central Time: 3:00 PM
Mountain Time: 2:00 PM
Pacific Time: 1:00 PM