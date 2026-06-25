Curacao vs Ivory Coast: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 25, 2026

Curacao faces off against Ivory Coast at the Philadelphia Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both have a chance to qualify and are going for 3 key points. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Curacao vs Ivory Coast Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast in the USA

Fans in the United States won’t want to miss this marquee matchup, available live on FS1 and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Viewers can also stream the game on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this highly anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Eligible users may also receive a free five-day trial.

Both platforms provide nationwide live access, allowing audiences to follow every key sequence and decisive highlight in real time from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Group E heads into a decisive matchup with Germany already locked into first place. Ivory Coast, sitting on three points from two matches, controls its own destiny in the race for a spot in the knockout stage.

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Meanwhile, Curaçao kept its hopes alive by earning the country’s first-ever World Cup point with a strong performance against Ecuador. With advancement still within reach, the underdogs will look to make more history in this crucial showdown.

Leandro Bacuna of Curacao – Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Curacao vs Ivory Coast: Predicted Lineups

Curacao (5-4-1): Eloy Room, Juriën Gaari, Cuco Martina, Roshon van Eijma, Sherel Floranus, Leandro Bacuna, Vurnon Anita, Juninho Bacuna, Jearl Margaritha, Rangelo Janga, Jürgen Locadia.

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Ivory Coast (4-3-3): Yahia Fofana; Guela Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan; Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Christ Inao Oulaï; Amad Diallo, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Yan Diomandé.

What time is the Curacao vs Ivory Coast match?

The match kicks off today, June 25, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM