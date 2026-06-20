Are Ivory Coast out of the 2026 World Cup after losing to Germany?

Ivory Coast lost dramatically against Germany in the 2026 World Cup, but are they out of the tournament?

Ivory Coast suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Germany due to a last-minute goal in their 2026 World Cup matchup. The fact is that the result is negative, but it’s not catastrophic.

Ivory Coast is not eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. The Elephants have three points in the group and they also hold the tiebreaker against Ecuador. Hence, they are still in a pretty good position to still qualify through to the next round.

The African team also has the advantage of facing Curacao next, which is, on paper, the easier of the three group stage games. Hence, Ivory Coast is still very much alive despite its loss to Germany.

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What do Ivory Coast need to qualify?

Depending on how Ecuador vs Curacao end up, Ivory Coast could have a much better horizon. Anyway, an Ivory Coast win or a draw against Curacao secures the second place in Group E and automatic qualification.

Simon Adingra #10 of Cote d’Ivoire

Can Ivory Coast qualify if they lose to Curacao?

If Ivory Coast lose to Curacao, their progression will come down to tiebreakers. In this scenario, they would have the tiebreaker over Ecuador (if Ecuador ends with three points as well), but will lose it to Curacao. Hence, it would be settled in a head-to-head mini-league:

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