England vs Croatia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 17, 2026

England take on Croatia at the Dallas Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. An intriguing clash between two strong UEFA rivals will take place on this Matchday 1 of the group stage. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match England vs Croatia Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch England vs Croatia in the USA

Soccer supporters throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Fans can also stream the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

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Can I watch England vs Croatia for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new users.

Available nationwide on both platforms, viewers can catch every moment of the contest, from kickoff to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With Group Stage Matchday 1 underway, one of the tournament’s marquee showdowns arrives early as Croatia and England square off in a matchup that could have major implications for the race to the top of the group.

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Croatia enters after its impressive third-place finish at the last World Cup, with veteran star Luka Modric leading a squad eager to match—or exceed—that achievement on the sport’s biggest stage.

England, meanwhile, is widely viewed as a serious title contender thanks to a talent-rich roster headlined by Harry Kane. For both sides, a strong start is crucial, and will go for the victory.

Harry Kane of England – Alex Menendez/Getty Images

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England vs Croatia: Predicted Lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Croatia (3-4-2-1): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Sutalo, Luka Vuskovic, Josko Gvardiol; Josip Stanisic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic; Petar Sucic, Martin Baturina; Petar Musa.

What time is the England vs Croatia match?

The match kicks off today, June 17, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM