England vs Croatia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 17, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|England vs Croatia
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Wednesday, June 17, 2026
|Time
|4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch England vs Croatia in the USA
Soccer supporters throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
Fans can also stream the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for what promises to be a thrilling showdown.
Can I watch England vs Croatia for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new users.
Available nationwide on both platforms, viewers can catch every moment of the contest, from kickoff to the final whistle.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
With Group Stage Matchday 1 underway, one of the tournament’s marquee showdowns arrives early as Croatia and England square off in a matchup that could have major implications for the race to the top of the group.
Croatia enters after its impressive third-place finish at the last World Cup, with veteran star Luka Modric leading a squad eager to match—or exceed—that achievement on the sport’s biggest stage.
England, meanwhile, is widely viewed as a serious title contender thanks to a talent-rich roster headlined by Harry Kane. For both sides, a strong start is crucial, and will go for the victory.
Harry Kane of England – Alex Menendez/Getty Images
England vs Croatia: Predicted Lineups
England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.
Croatia (3-4-2-1): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Sutalo, Luka Vuskovic, Josko Gvardiol; Josip Stanisic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic; Petar Sucic, Martin Baturina; Petar Musa.
What time is the England vs Croatia match?
The match kicks off today, June 17, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 4:00 PM
Central Time: 3:00 PM
Mountain Time: 2:00 PM
Pacific Time: 1:00 PM