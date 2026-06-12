FIFA confirms why Thomas Partey won’t play for Ghana vs Panama at 2026 World Cup in Canada

FIFA has officially announced that Thomas Partey will miss Ghana's World Cup opener after being denied entry into Canada.

FIFA has officially confirmed that Thomas Partey will not be available for Ghana’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Panama in Toronto. The development is a significant blow for the African squad.

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government.”

Partey had been training with Ghana at Bryant University, the team’s base camp near Boston. The midfielder was expected to be part of the squad for the Group L clash before important legal issues prevented his travel to Canada.

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Why can’t Thomas Partey enter Canada?

Thomas Partey is scheduled to stand trial in the United Kingdom on seven charges of rape and one charge of sexual assault. Although Partey has denied all of the allegations, that’s why the player cannot enter Canada.

Notably, the midfielder was able to enter the United States and join Ghana’s preparations in Rhode Island after receiving permission to travel there. However, Canada ultimately denied his visa application, preventing him from crossing the border for the opening match against Panama.

Following confirmation of Partey’s absence, FIFA emphasized that visa decisions remain entirely under the control of host governments. “FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”