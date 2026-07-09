France’s worst World Cup eliminations: What’s their earliest exit in tournament history?

As decorated as France have been at FIFA World Cups, Les Bleus have also been on the wrong side of history time and again in soccer's biggest tournament.

One cannot tell the story of soccer’s evolution without mentioning France and its iconic national teams over the years. However, throughout FIFA World Cups and the constant changes to the format of soccer’s biggest tournament, Les Bleus have experienced soaring highs as well as nerve-wracking lows.

France have won the World Cup twice. First, on home soil in 1998, led by the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Fabien Barthez, and Didier Deschamps. The French wouldn’t taste glory again until two decades later. In 2018, head coach Deschamps was the mastermind behind a wrecking crew featuring Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, N’Golo Kante, Raphael Varane, and Paul Pogba.

Deschamps joined the exclusive list of people to win one World Cup as a player and another as a head coach, alongside the likes of Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer. He also led France to the 2022 World Cup final, though Les Bleus fell to Argentina in a penalty shootout. Thanks to him and a golden generation, Les Bleus are back where they belong.

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However, this wasn’t always the case. “C’est la vie,” the French would say, and just as they’ve drunk from the finest wines, France’s national team has also experienced a few nadirs of its own.

Kylian Mbappe after 2022 World Cup final.

France’s worst finishes in World Cup history

One could argue missing the World Cup entirely is the worst possible finish. The French are no strangers to that feeling, having experienced it in 1950, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1990, and 1994. For a country that breathes soccer as much as The Hexagon, those absences are dreaded to this day.

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Still, making it to the World Cup only to exit in the group stage isn’t much better, and France have their fair share of such examples. France have been eliminated in the group stage six times (1930, 1954, 1966, 1978, 2002, and 2010), though some hurt more than others. Among those, the two most recent exits hurt the most, albeit for different reasons.

France’s debacles in 2002 and 2010

In 2002, France entered the World Cup as the reigning champions. However, they would go from the penthouse to the outhouse in the blink of an eye. Losses to Senegal and Denmark, as well as a draw with Uruguay, sounded the death knell for the French dream of back-to-back titles. Les Bleus finished dead last in Group A. To add insult to injury, France didn’t score a single goal at the 2002 World Cup. It remains one of the worst finishes by a defending champion.

In 2010, Les Bleus were coming off a second-place finish at the 2006 World Cup. Once again, they were drawn into Group A, which should already be synonymous with disgrace in France. Amid an internal organizational crisis and a rift between the players and the soccer federation, France were the biggest letdown of the tournament. Once more, they finished winless and in last place in Group A, though they did score once in a 2-1 loss to the hosts, South Africa.

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France finished winless four times in World Cup history

The World Cups of 1966, 2002, and 2010 are the only editions in which France failed to record a single win in the group stage. In 1934, France were also eliminated without a victory, but that tournament featured a straight knockout format beginning in the Round of 16.

Given the expectations surrounding the team and a format more comparable to the modern World Cup, France’s worst tournament exits came in 2002 and 2010. Which of the two was the greater disaster is ultimately in the eye of the beholder.

France World Cup history

France’s magic number at FIFA World Cups is two. Two World Cup titles, two runner-up finishes, and two third-place finishes. With a couple of stains here and there, France ultimately always bounce back and remain a main character whenever soccer’s biggest tournament comes around. Whether Les Bleus play the hero or the villain changes with the years.

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