Germany vs Ivory Coast: City and stadium for 2026 World Cup make history today for Canada and Toronto

Germany’s Group E showdown against Ivory Coast is more than just a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup match. For Canada, one of the tournament’s host nations, the game represents a historic milestone.

When Germany take the field in Toronto, they will become the first former World Cup champion ever to play an official men’s FIFA World Cup match on Canadian soil.

It is a remarkable moment for Canadian soccer and one that few expected when the qualification process began. It’s a very interesting story which also involves Italy.

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Why will Germany make history in 2026 WC?

Germany’s appearance in Toronto marks the first time a nation that has won the FIFA World Cup will play a tournament match in Canada. Although Canada is serving as a host country for the expanded 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico, no former world champion had ever previously played a World Cup match north of the border.

How did Germany get this distinction in Toronto Stadium?

The story begins with the World Cup draw and a surprising result during the European qualifiers. For much of the qualification cycle, many observers believed Italy would be the nation to earn this historic distinction. The Azzurri appeared likely to join a group featuring Canada, Switzerland, and Qatar.

Had Italy qualified, it would have opened their World Cup campaign against Canada in Toronto, becoming the first former champion to play a World Cup match in the country. However, Bosnia and Herzegovina produced one of the biggest surprises of the UEFA playoffs.

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How did Bosnia and Herzegovina change history for Canada and World Cup?

Bosnia and Herzegovina stunned Italy in a dramatic playoff match played in Zenica. After a fiercely contested encounter, Bosnia eliminated the four-time world champions in a penalty shootout, ending Italy’s hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup.

The result dramatically altered the tournament landscape. Instead of welcoming Italy to Toronto, Canada saw Bosnia take their place in the competition. As a consequence, the honor of becoming the first former World Cup champion to play a tournament match in Canada shifted elsewhere.

Why is Toronto the setting for this milestone?

Toronto is one of Canada’s marquee host cities and has played a central role in the country’s preparations for the World Cup. The city now finds itself at the center of a unique piece of history as Germany will become the first nation with a World Cup title in their trophy cabinet to compete in an official World Cup match on Canadian territory.

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For local supporters, it is an opportunity to witness one of international soccer’s most successful teams and a historic moment that will forever be linked to Canada’s first experience as a men’s World Cup host nation.