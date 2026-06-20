Lineups, referee and uniforms for Germany vs Ivory Coast today at the 2026 World Cup

Germany and Ivory Coast will clash in Toronto in a long awaited Group E matchup at the 2026 World Cup.

Germany and Ivory Coast meet in one of the most intriguing matches of Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s going to be a spectacular game in Toronto with a lot of implications for both squads.

Die Mannschaft arrive with momentum after a dominant 7-1 victory over Curacao in their tournament opener, a result that immediately established Germany as the favorite to win the group. Led by stars such as Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Kai Havertz, the Germans now have an opportunity to secure an early place in the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast also opened the World Cup with a victory, defeating Ecuador 1-0 in a hard-fought match. The result placed the Elephants in great position and another positive outcome today would move them significantly closer to the knockout stage. Here are the probable lineups, referee assignments, and uniform details for today’s Group E showdown.

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Germany probable lineup vs Ivory Coast in 2026 World Cup

Germany expected lineup is: Manuel Neuer; Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha and Kai Havertz.

World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast probable lineup against Germany

Ivory Coast probable lineup is: Yahia Fofana; Ghislain Konan, Wilfried Singo, Guela Doue, Emmanuel Agbadou; Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie, Yan Diomande, Elye Wahi, Nicolas Pepe and Bazoumana Toure.

Who is the referee for Germany vs Ivory Coast?

The match will be officiated by Juan Gabriel Benitez of Paraguay. His assistant referees are Eduardo Cardozo and Milciades Saldivar, who are also from Paraguay.

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The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the match is Mohammed Al-Abakry of Saudi Arabia, who will oversee any video reviews during this important Group E encounter.

What uniforms are Germany and Ivory Coast wearing today?

Germany will wear their traditional home colors, consisting of a white shirt, black shorts, and white socks. Ivory Coast will take the field in their iconic all-orange look, featuring orange shirts, orange shorts, and orange socks with green trim.

Uniforms for Germany vs Ivory Coast in 2026 World Cup (FIFA.com)