UEFA defends Belgium, says FIFA ‘crossed a red line’ by lifting Folarin Balogun’s suspension

FIFA's decision to lift Folarin Balogun's suspension has sparked one of the biggest controversies of the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA has sparked major controversy after deciding to lift Folarin Balogun‘s automatic one-match suspension following the striker’s red card during the USA’s win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32.

The decision means the United States will have one of their most important attacking players available for the upcoming Round of 16 clash with Belgium in Seattle.

The ruling has drawn a fierce reaction not only from Belgium but also from UEFA, which publicly defended one of its affiliated national teams and accused FIFA of undermining the integrity of the competition.

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UEFA criticizes Folarin Balogun’s decision

UEFA issued a strongly worded statement criticizing FIFA’s unprecedented decision. “Yesterday’s decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line. Football, like any other sports, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition.”

For UEFA, an automatic suspension following a red card leaves no room for interpretation or ambiguity, emphasizing that FIFA’s decision sets a dangerous precedent for soccer.

“Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not. A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted. It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension.”

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According to UEFA, the automatic one-match suspension following a red card is one of soccer’s fundamental regulations and should not be altered during an ongoing tournament.

USA receives a huge boost before facing Belgium

The decision gives the United States a significant advantage ahead of one of the biggest matches of the tournament. Balogun returns to a USMNT side chasing a place in the quarterfinals on home soil, while Belgium arrive after surviving a dramatic Round of 32 comeback against Senegal.

Despite boasting stars such as Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, and David Njoku, Belgium have endured several difficult moments throughout the World Cup and now face an American team strengthened by Balogun’s availability. Belgium coach Rudi Garcia blasted FIFA over the Balogun decision.

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UEFA warns about the precedent

UEFA also argued that the decision could have lasting consequences beyond the 2026 World Cup. It is an extraordinarily strong statement at a pivotal moment of the tournament.

“When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined. Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition. Football is the most loved sport in the world because it is a beautiful game and is trusted because it is played everywhere with the same laws.”

The statement has generated worldwide attention, adding another layer of intrigue to an already highly anticipated showdown between Belgium and the United States, with FIFA’s decision now becoming one of the tournament’s biggest talking points.

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“A tournament is never a pure standalone and, if the tournament in question is the World Cup, it has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole. We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”