Belgium ‘deeply concerned’ in new statement against FIFA over Folarin Balogun situation

Belgium wasted no time issuing a pointed statement regarding FIFA's handling of Folarin Balogun, explicitly voicing their growing concerns over the governing body's administrative process in the situation.

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is expressing deep frustration in an official statement on their website over the ongoing eligibility saga surrounding USMNT striker Folarin Balogun ahead of their upcoming 2026 World Cup knockout clash. Following FIFA’s stunning announcement to lift Balogun’s suspension, the Belgian federation issued a blistering statement, elevating their initial concerns into a formal, high-stakes dispute.

The RBFA detailed the aggressive measures they have taken since FIFA greenlit the American forward’s return. Despite Belgium submitted an official appeal in which they showed their astonished position, the Belgians claim their requests for clarity have met a bureaucratic brick wall. “The RBFA sent a letter to FIFA requesting a copy of the decision, an explanation of the process that had been followed, and setting out its position regarding the applicable regulations,” the statement read.

According to the federation, soccer’s governing body has been anything but transparent. “As its only response, FIFA sent a letter to the RBFA stating that it considered this correspondence to constitute an appeal, that a judge had been appointed, and that the RBFA had only a few hours to complete that appeal. No information whatsoever was provided by FIFA,“ the RBFA stated.

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With the crucial match looming, the RBFA emphasized that it remains “deeply concerned” by the lack of transparency, vowing to fight what they view as a breach of fair play and competitive ethics “in the coming hours, days and months.”

RBFA STATEMENT UPDATE



Following its previous statement, the RBFA wishes to publicly explain the events of the past few hours. Read it here: https://t.co/8pzPMbEoWK pic.twitter.com/uTYX06Ergu — Royal Belgian FA (@RoyalBelgianFA) July 6, 2026

RBFA accuses FIFA of moving the goalposts on disciplinary protocols

In their public filing, Belgium leveled serious accusations against FIFA, alleging that governing officials have intentionally obscured the disciplinary process while failing to provide adequate legal justification.

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The federation claims FIFA took active steps to dodge the issue during a mandatory pre-match administrative session. “…during the match coordination meeting, FIFA deliberately removed the section concerning the automatic suspension of players from its presentation. This topic had nonetheless been part of all such meetings before each of the previous four matches. The RBFA questioned FIFA, both orally and in writing, about the reasons for this change, yet once again received no response,“ the RBFA noted.

As pressure mounts, the sports world is waiting to see if FIFA will address the pushback. The governing body’s handling of the situation has drawn widespread scrutiny, with critics pointing out a glaring lack of clarity in what should be a standardized procedural matter.

Tempers flare across both benches as kickoff approaches

The controversy has ignited a fierce war of words between the two camps. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino publicly applauded FIFA’s ruling to reinstate his star striker, a move that prompted a sharp, sarcastic rebuttal from Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia during his pre-match press conference.

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USMNT captain Christian Pulisic also came forward to defend his teammate’s availability, cementing a united front for the Americans. The escalating off-pitch drama has injected massive tension into the matchup, transforming this round-of-16 clash into a heated rivalry well before the opening whistle.