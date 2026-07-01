2026 World Cup bracket updated with England’s path to potential final

England defeated DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and already have their next opponent confirmed for the following round.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta hosted a highly entertaining match between England and DR Congo. With chances at both ends, the Three Lions ultimately came out on top 2-1 and will now face a tough Round of 16 clash against Mexico.

The difficulty of this stage is not only due to the strong form of their opponents, but also because it will be played in hostile territory. The match will take place at Estadio Azteca next Sunday, July 5.

A passionate and vocal crowd, the challenges of playing at altitude, and hot, humid conditions all await England. Can the Three Lions continue their World Cup run and overcome another major test?

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England’s potential path to the final

England had to work much harder than expected, but they managed to overcome DR Congo in the Round of 32 with Harry Kane scoring a brace. Even tougher challenges now await, provided they can get past Mexico in the Round of 16.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

Brazil or Norway would await England in the quarterfinals. Should they advance to the semifinals, they could face Argentina or Cape Verde, Australia or Egypt, Colombia or Ghana, or Switzerland or Algeria.

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In a dream scenario, potential opponents in the final could include Paraguay, France, Canada, Morocco, Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Austria, the United States, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, or Senegal.

England’s only World Cup title

England’s sole World Cup glory came in 1966, when they hosted the tournament and defeated West Germany 4–2 in an iconic and dramatic final at Wembley Stadium. The match is immortalized by Geoff Hurst, who scored a historic hat-trick—including the famous, highly debated “ghost goal” that struck the crossbar and bounced near the goal line.

Captained by the flawless Bobby Moore and inspired by the brilliance of Bobby Charlton, the Three Lions lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy on home soil, marking the absolute pinnacle of English soccer history.