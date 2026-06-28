Have Austria, Algeria qualified for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 after tying in group stage finale?

After Austria and Algeria ended their 2026 World Cup game, it's time to have a look on what the future holds for both teams.

Austria and Algeria ended in a 3-3 blockbuster draw. Now that it’s all said and done, and knowing Argentina was already a lock for the first seed of Group J, do any of these teams have a future in the 2026 World Cup?

Austria ended Group J with four points, which is good for ending as the second seed in the group below Argentina, who ended first with a perfect 9/9 points. The results also state Austria end as third, with a total of four points as well.

The result means that three teams from Group J will feature in the Round of 32. After all, Algeria did enough to be considered one of the best eight third places in the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Advertisement

Who will Austria face in the Round of 32?

By placing second on Group J, Austria will have a tough draw and face Spain in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. The game will be played on July 2 in Los Angeles. For a team that hasn’t been precisely dominant like Austria, facing a contender it’s just a bad-dealt hand.

David Alaba #8 of Austria

Austria is still a tough team, though. Spain won’t have it easy, but it’s clear it will come as the sizable underdog for the game. Austria should see a silver lining in the fact that Spain lost Nico Williams for this game, and haven’t looked as a world-beater in this tournament.

Advertisement

Who will Algeria face in the Round of 32?

Algeria will face Switzerland on July 3 at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada. This is a weird case where ending third gave a more “favorable” matchup than ending second. Now, it’s up to Algeria to produce the goods.

SurveyWill either Austria or Algeria make it to the Round of 16? Will either Austria or Algeria make it to the Round of 16? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Group J final standings