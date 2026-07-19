How are the championship rings given by FIFA to the 2026 World Cup champions?

For the first time in tournament history, FIFA will award the 2026 World Cup champions custom championship rings. Dive into the design details behind this brand-new prize, how the limited collection is allocated, and the cost of each piece.

FIFA has introduced several groundbreaking changes for the 2026 World Cup, and the highly anticipated final between Spain and Argentina features one of the biggest. For the first time in tournament history, the winners will be awarded custom championship rings to honor their historic feat.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, a massive fan of American sports, has adopted the culture and tradition of major leagues like the NFL and MLB, where champions are traditionally awarded custom-made rings after securing a title.

As a result, the 2026 World Cup victors will be the first squad in history to receive a custom ring commemorating their title. The prize is a true design masterpiece, boasting intricate details that fans can also get their hands on—for a certain price.

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Design of the 2026 World Cup champions rings

The pieces are meticulously crafted from 18k gold, 89 pavé diamonds and 36 sapphires. One side features an elegant engraving of the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy, while the opposite face is custom-designed to reflect the specific colors, identity, and national emblem of the winning country.

2026 World Cup champion rings (top)

How many 2026 World Cup champions rings will be made?

FIFA has strictly capped the total production of this inaugural edition at exactly 2,026 rings to commemorate the tournament year. The collection is divided into two distinct allocations:

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The winning team allocation (30 Rings) : Reserved exclusively for the members and coaching staff of the 2026 World Cup champion squad.

: Reserved exclusively for the members and coaching staff of the 2026 World Cup champion squad. The fan allocation (1,996 Rings): Released globally as officially licensed merchandise for dedicated collectors and supporters.

How much will the 2026 World Cup champions rings cost?

The official retail price to own one of the 1,996 limited-edition fan pieces is $12,000. To secure a ring, fans can place a $1,200 USD reserve deposit on their chosen finalist nation’s design before kickoff. If that country wins, the deposit counts toward the final balance; if they lose, the deposit is automatically refunded in full.

2026 World Cup champion rings (side)

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While the retail price for the fan edition sits at $12,000, initial jewelers and media evaluations estimate the material appraisal value of the actual diamond-encrusted rings awarded to the players to be worth upwards of $150,000 each, depending heavily on the final gemstone carat count.