Slavko Vincic’s profile: Who is the Slovenian referee? Age, height, career highlights, and more

Slavko Vincic is set to take center stage. The Slovenian referee has been designated as the match official for the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. Learn more about him and his journey.

Slavko Vincic is the referee for the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. The Slovenian official has been one of the tournament’s standout referees and has been rewarded with the biggest game of them all. Vincic will take charge of what is expected to be a heated showdown at New York–New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium).

Vincic became a FIFA-listed referee in 2010. Sixteen years later, he’ll officiate the biggest match of his career—and arguably the biggest of Lionel Messi’s and Lamine Yamal’s careers as well.

Needless to say, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Everybody knows what happens if Argentina win, tie, or lose against Spain, and vice versa. In the middle of it all, the Slovenian referee will be tasked with keeping both sides under control and ensuring the game is officiated fairly.

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How old is Vincic?

Born in Maribor, Slovenia on November 25, 1979, Vincic is 46 years old as he officiates the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. Vincic is the first Slovenian to be designated the primary referee on a World Cup final.

Slavko Vincic at the 2026 World Cup.

Vincic’s age is in line with the average age of referees appointed to World Cup finals. In 2022, Poland’s Szymon Marciniak officiated the World Cup final at 41. Four years earlier, Argentina’s Nestor Pitana took charge of the final between France and Croatia at the age of 43.

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How tall is Vincic?

Although there are no official listings of Vincic’s height, he is believed to stand somewhere between 1.82 and 1.88 meters tall, which translates to roughly 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches.

Numbers aside, Vincic makes his presence felt on the pitch, as his imposing frame helps him command authority and manage the tension that inevitably arises during matches. In the 2026 World Cup final, it’ll be no different, and Vincic may have his hands full.

Career highlights

Although the 2026 World Cup final will be Vincic’s biggest game, he’s been under the spotlight several times before. This will be his fourth game at the World Cup, as Vincic officiated Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Morocco, Algeria’s 2-1 win over Jordan, and Mexico’s 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the Round of 32. In that game, he showed Piero Hincapie a red card for covering his mouth.

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In 2024, Vincic was the match official for the UEFA Champions League final, in which Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund. The 2026 World Cup final, however, will be the first international final Vincic has been appointed to officiate. Regardless, he’s officiated crucial knockout-stage games before, and some of them bring smiles to Spain’s face. As for Argentina, they have a bad memory of Vincic.

Vincic officiating Spain and Argentina

Vincic was the referee when Spain defeated Italy in the semifinals of the 2023 UEFA Nations League. He was also in charge when La Roja knocked France out in the semifinals of UEFA Euro 2024. Both times, Spain went on to win the competition.

As for Argentina, Vincic made his World Cup debut when La Albiceleste lost to Saudi Arabia in its opening game of the 2022 World Cup. Although it was a rude awakening for Argentina, it ultimately worked out just fine, as they went on to become world champions.