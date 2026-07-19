How long will the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony last?

Before the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final kicks off, FIFA has one last spectacle planned. Here's what to know about the closing ceremony's expected duration and how it fits into the pre-match schedule.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will be preceded by a spectacular closing ceremony designed to celebrate the tournament’s historic journey across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

While FIFA has not announced the exact runtime of the show, it will begin 90 minutes before kickoff, giving fans plenty of entertainment before the championship match gets underway at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Headlined by Post Malone, the ceremony will feature a mix of music, culture and soccer, with additional appearances from Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and other special guests.

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How much time will the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony take?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony is expected to last about 15 minutes, even though the pre-match festivities begin 90 minutes before kickoff. FIFA has confirmed that the ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Although FIFA has not published an official minute-by-minute rundown of the show, the musical performances themselves are expected to occupy only a portion of the 90-minute pre-kickoff window.

Similar to previous FIFA tournaments, the entertainment segment will be followed by the teams’ entrance, ceremonial presentations, the United States national anthem and the final preparations before the opening whistle.

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Fans attending the final are encouraged to arrive well in advance to experience the entire pre-match program. Stadium gates will open four hours before kickoff, allowing spectators to take part in fan activations, entertainment and more.

Unlike the halftime show, which is expected to extend the break between the two halves of the final to approximately 11 minutes, the closing ceremony will take place entirely before kickoff and will not affect the scheduled start of the match.