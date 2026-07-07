Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Wimbledon quarterfinals match on July 7, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff
|Tournament
|2026 Wimbledon
|Date
|Tuesday, July 7, 2026
|Time
|8:00 AM (ET) / 5:00 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel
|Live Stream
|Fubo, ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV Stream
How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff in the USA
Viewers across the United States can watch the match live on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, or Tennis Channel with a valid cable or satellite TV package.
Fans who prefer streaming can tune in through ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV, or Fubo. Be sure to catch every moment of this thrilling contest.
Can I watch Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff for free?
Catch all the action live in the United States through Fubo or DirecTV Stream, both offering an exclusive five-day free trial for qualifying first-time subscribers.
No matter where you are in the country, either service lets you stream every minute of the showdown live, from kickoff all the way to the final whistle.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
One of Tuesday’s top quarterfinal matches at Wimbledon 2026 features world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who is looking to extend his dominant run and secure a spot in the semifinals. After surviving a five-set opener, the Italian has won every match since in straight sets.
Standing in his way is Jan-Lennard Struff, who has already knocked off Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz and now hopes to deliver another major upset against the tournament favorite.
Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany – Jan Kruger/Getty Images
What time is the Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff match?
The match kicks off today, July 7, at 8:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 8:00 AM
Central Time: 7:00 AM
Mountain Time: 6:00 AM
Pacific Time: 5:00 AM