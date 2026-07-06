USA eliminated by Belgium: Is the USMNT playing in the next World Cup? When is it?

The U.S. Men's National Team had a good run, but the 2026 World Cup has come to a heartbreaking end for the Stars and Stripes.

Folarin Balogun’s presence wasn’t enough for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) to decipher Belgium. The Red Devils blew the Stars and Stripes out of the water in Emerald City to hand them a 4-1 defeat. Following the harsh loss in the Round of 16, the USA has been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

The USA lost its fourth-straight Round of 16 game at the World Cup. The last time the Americans advanced to the quarterfinals was in the 2006 World Cup. Twenty years later, however, there was no shot at redemption for the Stars and Stripes. Not even home-field advantage and FIFA overturning Balogun’s suspension could help the United States break their hex.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team has been knocked out of the tournament, whereas its opponents will be moving on. Belgium know when and where they will play Spain next in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. To add insult to injury, quite literally, Christian Pulisic had to be subbed off during the USA’s 4-1 loss against Belgium.

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Will USA play at next World Cup?

The next FIFA World Cup won’t be until 2030, as soccer’s biggest tournament is held once every four years. Unlike the 2026 World Cup, for which the United States qualified automatically as one of the co-hosts alongside neighboring Mexico and Canada, the USA will have to earn its place.

Tyler Adams of the USMNT.

To do so, the Americans will compete in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. CONCACAF nations will battle for six automatic berths to the 2030 World Cup, with one additional spot available through the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff.

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The USA’s journey through the 2030 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers will begin in the second half of 2027, meaning the Americans will have more than a year to dwell on their recent elimination, lick their wounds, and gear up for a challenging qualifying campaign against their continental rivals.

USA can’t take anyone for granted

On paper, the USA should cruise through the qualifiers. However, it has stumbled before. Not too long ago, the Americans missed the 2018 World Cup after falling 2-1 to an already eliminated Trinidad and Tobago. While the 2026 World Cup elimination at the hands of Belgium stings, the Americans may use it as fuel as they prepare for an exhausting qualifying campaign.

Perhaps the Americans were spoiled by the relaxed buildup to the 2026 World Cup, during which they didn’t have to qualify for their place. Still, the USA will be out for redemption when the CONCACAF qualifiers get underway. Winning the 2026 World Cup on home soil—or at least advancing further than the USA’s best-ever World Cup finish—would have been ideal, but perhaps this disappointment will ultimately serve as a valuable lesson for the Americans.

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Road to 2030 World Cup

The 2030 World Cup may seem like a long way down the road, but time often works in strange ways. Before they know it, the Stars and Stripes may find themselves gearing up for the debut at the 2030 World Cup—provided they make it to soccer’s biggest tournament. Whether Mauricio Pochettino will still be the USMNT’s head coach, that’s another question.