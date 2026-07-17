How many finals in FIFA World Cup history have finished goalless?

The FIFA World Cup final is the definition of a high-stakes game. Hence, sometimes teams are really wary of not committing any mistakes or to not risk much, which could end in a scoreless game.

The FIFA World Cup final is arguably the most intense matchup in all of sports. It’s the right to be called world champion and it’s a game that happens once every four years. Hence, goals are needed, but that doesn’t mean they are at the order of the day.

Given that this is a tournament that has been played since 1930, and that spans throughout 23 editions, it could come as a shock that there are more high-scoring FIFA World Cup finals than low-scoring affairs.

Given how many FIFA World Cup finals went to extra time, it’s hard to fathom the two best teams in world’s premiere soccer tournament to not be able to score at a maximum of 120 minutes.

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There’s only been one scoreless FIFA World Cup final

The only scoreless FIFA World Cup final was in 1994 between Brazil and Italy. It was quite hard to believe that this game went 120 minutes without a goal when you consider the attacking prowess on both teams. For Brazil, they had Bebeto and Romario. For Italy, Roberto Baggio was at the forefront of the Azzurri.

17th July – On this day in 1994 Brazil defeat Italy on penalties to win their fourth FIFA World Cup.



The famous scene of Roberto Baggio blazing his shot over the bar has become an iconic moment in the history for the tournament.



While Brazil had some great players such as… pic.twitter.com/tzvpuQqqeI — Russells Football History (@KRussellAuthor) July 17, 2026

Still, this FIFA World Cup final has one of the most memorable moments of all time. In the penalty shootout to determine who was going to be crowned as world champions, Roberto Baggio, Italy‘s best player, sent his penalty flying over the bar. His stance looking down became an iconic photo famously named as “The man who died standing.”

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Another two FIFA World Cup finals were close to going scoreless

While 1994 is the only final that ended 0–0, two other World Cup finals came incredibly close to a goalless finish before late drama broke the deadlock in extra time: