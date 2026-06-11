How many people work on the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies?

Behind the spectacle of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies, a massive global operation spans the United States, Mexico and Canada, where thousands of crew members, artists and volunteers coordinate every detail of the show.

For every dazzling performance seen on television during the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies, there is an enormous workforce operating behind the scenes. The spectacle on the field is only part of the story.

From stage managers and choreographers to security personnel, technicians, costume designers and volunteers, thousands of people are working together to deliver the first moments of soccer’s biggest tournament.

According to FIFA, the overall World Cup workforce exceeds 85,000 people, including more than 70,000 volunteers across the three host nations—the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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How many performers and staff are involved?

Italian production company Balich Wonder Studio, which is overseeing the ceremonies, revealed that 900 people are directly involved in producing these shows, highlighting the extraordinary logistical challenge.

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match (Source: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The broader operational structure includes over 70,000 volunteers across the United States, Mexico and Canada, all coordinated to support matches, fan experiences, logistics and ceremonial events throughout the competition.

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When it comes specifically to the opening ceremonies, the scale becomes even more concentrated and complex. More than 900 specialists are directly involved in staging the opening shows across Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles.

This includes choreographers, stage designers, broadcast engineers, lighting crews, security teams and event directors, all working under tight timelines to synchronize performances across multiple stadiums and time zones.

Why is the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony the largest?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony is the largest in history because it is the first edition staged across three host countries, featuring multiple simultaneous ceremonies and expanded artistic lineups.

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Unlike previous World Cups, which featured a single opening ceremony in one stadium, the 2026 edition introduces a revolutionary format: three separate opening celebrations in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Each event is independently produced but connected through a shared creative concept, requiring parallel teams, duplicated infrastructure, and synchronized global broadcasting. This expansion has increased production complexity.

The ceremonies are produced in collaboration with large-scale entertainment specialists such as Balich Wonder Studio, known for orchestrating Olympic-level events and stadium spectacles.