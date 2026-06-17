How many players born abroad has Ghana called up for the 2026 World Cup?

Ghana are ready to shock the world at the 2026 World Cup and will attempt to do so with a 26-man roster that features several naturalized players.

Ghana enter the 2026 World Cup with sky-high expectations. Led by familiar faces and household names, the Black Stars have a significant portion of their 26-man roster made up of players who were born outside West Africa.

Inaki Williams is one of the main scoring threats on the national team coached by Carlos Queiroz. He is also the most prominent example of a foreign-born player representing Ghana at the 2026 World Cup. However, he is far from the only one. In fact, Ghana has a total of eight foreign-born players. The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, were born in Spain to Ghanaian parents.

Inaki, 32, chose to represent his parents’ homeland, whereas Nico, 23, plays for Spain. The Williams brothers are one of four sibling duos playing for different countries at the 2026 World Cup. As for Ghana, Inaki Williams is the only Spain-born player on the roster, but he is far from the only foreign-born player.

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The Black Stars have seven other naturalized players, most of whom were born in England or France. The latter should come as no surprise, as France is the country with the most players representing other nations at the 2026 World Cup. One such example is Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine Zidane, who represents Algeria.

Inaki Williams of Ghana.

Full list of foreign-born players on Ghana’s roster

Just like Williams, two other top players on Ghana’s 26-man roster were also born away from the country. Antoine Semenyo was born in England, whereas Jordan Ayew was born in France.

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In addition to Williams, Semenyo, and Ayew, Ghana’s full list of foreign-born players includes Jerome Opoku and Brandon Thomas-Asante (England), Marvin Senaya and Elisha Owusu (France), and Derrick Luckassen (the Netherlands).