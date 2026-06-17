2026 World Cup: Are Nico Williams and Inaki Williams brothers?

While Nico and Inaki Williams are suiting up for different national teams at the 2026 World Cup, they shared the pitch as longtime club teammates. Are they actually brothers?

Two of La Liga’s brightest stars are taking center stage at the 2026 World Cup under very unique circumstances. While Athletic Club enjoy the luxury of fielding brothers Nico and Inaki Williams on the same wing in Spain, the siblings have parted ways for this tournament, with each representing a different nation on the global stage.

Born and raised in Spain, they are brothers and share an unbreakable bond, though Inaki ultimately chose to honor his heritage by representing Ghana, the country of his parents’ birth, while Nico decided to play for Spain. A potential family reunion on the pitch remains a distant possibility—unable to happen until at least the Round of 32—but the tournament’s unpredictable nature leaves the door open.

Despite choosing different international allegiances, the brothers share a phenomenal relationship on and off the pitch, fueled by years of tearing up Spanish soccer together with a nearly identical, explosive style of play. Though their paths have diverged for this 2026 World Cup showcase, their sibling bond remains as tight as ever.

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They aren’t the only siblings splitting international ties at this tournament, mirroring brothers Desire and Guela Doue, who feature for France and Ivory Coast, respectively. But the Williams brothers are fully locked in on driving their respective countries forward, knowing that if they do happen to cross paths in the knockout stages, blood will always be thicker than water once the 90 minutes are up.

Nico Williams and Inaki Williams of Athletic Club warm up.

Is it possible that the Williams brothers face off in the next round?

Under the tournament’s expanded format, which sees the eight best third-placed teams secure a spot in the Round of 32, Spain and Ghana could cross paths early in the knockout rounds. There are two primary pathways where this dramatic family showdown could materialize:

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Scenario A: Spain win Group H, and Ghana advance as one of the best third-placed teams assigned to that specific branch of the bracket.

Scenario B: Ghana pull off a shock to win Group L, and Spain advance as one of the best third-placed teams assigned to that side of the tree.

Of course, the immediate priority is for both nations to take care of business and escape the group stage. Spain enter the tournament as a heavy favorite to comfortably secure a spot in the Round of 32. Ghana, meanwhile, face a grueling uphill battle to claim a qualification spot out of a brutal group featuring England, Croatia, and Panama, a daunting but not impossible task for the Black Stars.

Williams brothers’ international stats

Both Williams brothers are looking to make a massive impact in their second consecutive World Cup cycle, after both featured in the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Here is how the two explosive forwards stack up when wearing their respective national team colors:

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Nico Williams (Spain) International Debut: September 24, 2022 Total Caps: 28 Goals Scored: 5 Assists: 7 Major Honors: UEFA Euro 2024 Champion, UEFA Nations League 2022–23 Champion



Inaki Williams (Ghana) International Debut: September 23, 2022 (Note: He previously made 1 friendly appearance for Spain in 2016 before officially switching his allegiance to Ghana via FIFA eligibility rules). Total Caps: 19 Goals Scored: 2 Assists: 2 Major Honors: 2023 Africa Cup of Nations participant

