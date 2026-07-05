How many times have Brazil won the World Cup? Best finishes and historic campaigns

As the most decorated program in World Cup history, Brazil has long set the gold standard on the global stage, pairing historic championship runs with iconic campaigns fueled by generations of legendary talent.

As an undisputed global powerhouse, Brazil stand as the most decorated nation in World Cup history. With five titles to their name, Selecao remains the only country to reach that historic milestone.

Furthermore, Brazil are the tournament’s lone ever-present side, having participated in every single edition of the World Cup since their inception. This flawless streak on international soccer’s biggest stage has cemented an unmatched tournament record that may never be broken.

Now, under the tactical leadership of manager Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil aim to hoist the trophy once more. While heavy hitters like recent finalists France and Argentina enter the tournament as formidable favorites, the star-studded Brazilian roster possesses the depth and confidence to make a deep championship run.

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When was the last time Brazil won the World Cup?

Brazil last captured World Cup glory at the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan. In the six editions since that triumph, the South American giants have repeatedly hit a wall, failing to advance past the quarterfinals in all but one tournament, a drought that has allowed four-time champions Germany and Italy to stay within striking distance of their historic mantle.

2002 World Cup Final between Brazil and Germany. pic.twitter.com/UFBYABAaKr — Sportfrenz (@oreoluwaenny) June 18, 2026

The legendary 2002 squad boasted an iconic nucleus featuring Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and Cafu. That star-powered group is widely regarded as one of the most dominant teams of the modern era, setting a golden standard for every generation that followed.

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Brazil’s best World Cup finishes

For a soccer powerhouse like Brazil, greatness extends beyond their five titles. The team has reached the podium an additional four times, securing top-three finishes to solidify their historic dominance. Here is a look back at their legendary championship runs:

1958 (Sweden): Brazil captured their maiden title, introducing a 17-year-old Pele to the global stage as they routed the hosts 5–2 in the final.

1962 (Chile): The Selecao successfully defended their crown despite an early injury to Pele, riding a masterclass from Garrincha to defeat Czechoslovakia 3–1.

1970 (Mexico): Widely considered the greatest football team ever assembled, a flawless side featuring Pele, Jairzinho, Tostao, Rivellino, and Gerson swept all six matches, crushing Italy 4–1.

1994 (United States): Backed by the lethal tandem of Romario and Bebeto, a pragmatic Brazil locked down defensively before outlasting Italy in a historic penalty shootout at the Rose Bowl.

2002 (South Korea/Japan): Powered by the “Three R’s” (Ronaldo, Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho), Brazil went a perfect 7-0-0, capped by a Ronaldo brace to defeat Germany 2–0 for their fifth star.

Brazil’s other historic knockout runs

Beyond their five championships, Brazil has put together legendary deep runs that ended just short of the ultimate prize, finishing as runners-up or claiming third place. Here is a breakdown of those historic podium finishes:

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