Belgium mock USA, FIFA over Folarin Balogun situation after advancing at 2026 World Cup

Belgium defeated USA in the Round of 16 and mocked them and FIFA over the Folarin Balogun situation despite qualifying for the quarterfinals in the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium convincingly and authoritatively defeated USA, eliminating them from the 2026 World Cup with a 4-1 scoreline. The victory was taken as a form of “revenge” following the controversial situation surrounding FIFA lifting Folarin Balogun‘s suspension.

Not only was eliminating them from the tournament enough, but Belgium also responded with a clear message on their social media, posting “Overturn this” alongside an emoji of a person pointing to their ear, which can be interpreted as a “keep talking” gesture.

This result leaves many doubts regarding the future of USA, such as their presence in the next World Cup. They had a great campaign, but it was ultimately stained by everything that transpired with the Balogun topic. What is set, however, is the date and location for the quarterfinal matchup between Spain and Belgium.

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A sweet victory for Belgium

The elimination of USA, which follows those of Mexico and Canada also in the Round of 16, leaves the World Cup without any of the three host nations. The presence of Balogun on the pitch had the opposite effect of what USA expected.

The hosts shrank before the furious start of the Red Devils and even shot themselves in the foot with an error on a clearance by goalkeeper Matt Freese, which allowed Belgium to pull ahead 4-1.

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Balogun’s presence was not the only surprise in the lineups in Seattle, as Belgium shook up their eleven by leaving Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku on the bench. The Red Devils did not miss their stars in the slightest during a dizzying start to the match that left the local defense shaking, as the team gradually finds its system of play.

Sebastian Berhalter and Balogun himself came close to putting USA back in the game, but it was Romelu Lukaku who certified the harsh rout in the 90+3′ minute. Now, Belgium arrive motivated and eager to return to the World Cup semifinals, attempting to knock out a contender like Spain.